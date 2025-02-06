US plane brings 104 deported Indians to Amritsar airport; those from Punjab, Haryana taken home

AMRITSAR: A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal immigrants hailing from various states landed here on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Trump government as part of a crackdown it resolved to carry out when it was sworn in last month.
Of the deportees, 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh, sources said.
Nineteen women and 13 minors, including a four-year-old boy and two girls aged five and seven years, were among the deportees, they said.

