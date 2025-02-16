Turkish President fully supports Pakistan’s efforts Kashmir resolution

Islamabad: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fully supported Pakistan’s efforts to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, said Turkey supports the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through negotiations.

He stressed on the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiris, adding Pakistan has made great sacrifices against terrorism and he fully supports Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that it is our duty to help Palestinian brothers and sisters and has raised his voice for Palestine at every forum in the world.