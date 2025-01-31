Trump’s Executive Order to End Birthright Citizenship Faces Legal Challenges

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order aiming to end birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents. He argues that the 14th Amendment’s provision was originally intended solely for the children of slaves, not for all individuals born on U.S. soil.

The executive order, titled “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship,” was signed on January 20, 2025. It seeks to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. if their parents are unlawfully present or in the country temporarily.

However, this move has been met with immediate legal challenges. A federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked the order, stating that it is “blatantly unconstitutional.” The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and several states have filed lawsuits, arguing that the order violates the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to all individuals born in the U.S.

Legal experts note that the 14th Amendment has long been interpreted to provide birthright citizenship, and any changes to this interpretation would likely require a constitutional amendment.

As the legal battles continue, the future of birthright citizenship in the U.S. remains uncertain.