Trump Imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Nations Vow Retaliation

According to BBC News, former US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, sparking strong responses from the targeted countries. Effective Tuesday, the levies include a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods and an additional 10% on Chinese products, including Canadian energy exports.

The tariffs are reportedly in response to concerns about illegal immigration and drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl, into the US. Trump’s administration cited the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) as the legal basis for the decision.

In retaliation, Canada, Mexico, and China have vowed countermeasures. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the move, announcing 25% tariffs on $155 billion worth of US goods, including alcohol, clothing, household appliances, and lumber. Additional measures could target critical minerals and procurement policies. Trudeau emphasized Canada’s commitment to dialogue over punitive actions.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum dismissed US accusations of ties between her government and drug cartels as “slanderous” and called for cooperation rather than tariffs. She confirmed Mexico would impose retaliatory tariffs of 25% on American goods.

China expressed strong dissatisfaction and warned of legal action at the World Trade Organization, calling the tariffs “wrongful” and urging constructive dialogue. Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang emphasized China’s preference for a “win-win” trade approach.

Economists warn the tariff dispute could trigger inflation and increase product costs, particularly in the auto sector, where parts frequently cross borders. The Peterson Institute for International Economics forecasts slowed economic growth and rising prices across North America.

Despite acknowledging potential short-term disruptions, Trump indicated a willingness to escalate tariffs if the countries retaliate. Industry groups in the US, including the auto sector, have expressed alarm at the economic fallout.