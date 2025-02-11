Shift Palestine To Saudi Arabia? Netanyahu Suggestion Draws ‘Fantasies’ Jibe

Saudi Arabia has rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s suggestion that the kingdom hosts the Palestinian state in its own territory. In a statement issued on Sunday (February 9), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said that Netanyahu’s statement “aims to divert attention from the continuous crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian brothers in Gaza, including the ethnic cleansing they are subjected to.”

The Kingdom affirmed that the Palestinian people have a “right to their land”, and they are “not intruders or immigrants” who can be expelled whenever the “brutal Israeli occupation wishes”.

The Kingdom’s statement came in response to Netanyahu’s remarks during a television interview on Thursday. While discussing the prospect of diplomatic normalisation with Saudi Arabia, right-wing Israeli journalist Yaakov Bardugo misspoke by saying “no progress without a Saudi state” instead of “Palestinian state”.

Netanyahu corrected him and added, “Unless you want the Palestinian state to be in Saudi Arabia. They (the Saudis) have plenty of territory.”

The statement drew flak from several Arab countries.

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Sunday that the thinking behind Netanyahu’s remarks “is unacceptable and reflects a complete detachment from reality”, adding that such ideas “are nothing more than mere fantasies or illusions”.

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned and called it a “clear violation of international law, relevant United Nations resolutions and the sovereignty of states.” The ministry stressed that the Palestinians have the “right to establish an independent and sovereign state”.

The UAE too denounced the “reprehensible and provocative” Israeli statements towards the Saudi Arabia.