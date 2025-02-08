Poland will not implement Migration Pact, Donald Tusk tells Ursula von der Leyen

Poland will not implement the Pact on Migration and Asylum, the all-encompassing reform the European Union has introduced to collectively manage the irregular arrival of asylum seekers, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday, speaking right next to the main proponent of the legislative overhaul, Ursula von der Leyen.

The Pact, which is legally binding for all 27 member states, is expected to enter into force in 2026, although some countries are keen to activate certain elements before then.

Its central pillar is a novel mechanism of “mandatory solidarity” that will give governments three different options: relocate a certain number of asylum seekers, pay a financial contribution or provide operational support, like personnel and equipment. The relocations need to reach 30,000 per year and the financial contributions, €600 million.

From the start to the end of the negotiations, Poland, together with Hungary, firmly opposed the Pact, as a whole, and the solidarity mechanism, in particular, claiming it would force them to take in migrants against their will. The Commission pushed back against these claims and stressed no mandatory relocations would ever take place, as the system is based on three different options.

On Friday, Donald Tusk doubled down on this intense dislike for the Pact, flat-out telling von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, that he would defy the legislation. The reason for this, he said, is because his country already hosts a large number of Ukrainian refugees who fled Russia’s invasion, “which puts us in a very particular position.”

“Poland will not implement the Migration Pact in a way that would introduce additional quotas of immigrants in Poland,” the Polish prime minister said in a joint press conference.

“We are ready to cooperate with everyone to protect Europe from illegal migration. However, Poland will not take on any additional burdens. We have already taken on more than anyone could have imagined just a few years ago.”

Tusk noted his country would comply with other European laws that “help against illegal migration” but would forego the reform.

“The mechanism of relocation is not a mechanism protecting Europe against illegal migration,” he said. “The Pact is not the way to reduce illegal migration.”

The premier said that, despite his “friendship” with von der Leyen (both are members of the centre-right European People’s Party), he would not be swayed by “sentiments”.

“Poland will not accept any burdens related to the relocation mechanism. This is not an ideological debate. Poland is in a very particular situation. We’re under huge pressure from illegal migration,” he went on, referring to the migration flows that Belarus and Russia have instrumentalised at the Eastern border.