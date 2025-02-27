Pakistan, UAE sign 5 accords of cooperation on Abu Dhabi crown prince’s first official visit

Pakistan and the UAE share close diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties. The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners in the Middle East and a major source of remittances, with a large Pakistani expatriate population living and working there.

The documents were signed in different fields, including banking, railways, mining and infrastructural investment. The crown prince and the prime minister witnessed the ceremony as officials from both sides exchanged the pre-signed documents of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding for cooperation in various fields.

Federal cabinet members, Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and members of the UAE delegation were also present.

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince later met PM Shehbaz and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

Welcoming the crown prince, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen its historic and fraternal bonds with the UAE.

Recalling his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, Shehbaz said that it was a matter of huge satisfaction that the two countries were now working more closely than ever before to transform their excellent political ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

The premier also said that the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Line was discussed during his recent visit to Uzbekistan, which showed keen interest in the project. He added that the project wouls benefit the ports of Gwadar and Abu Dhabi and would prove to be a game changer for the whole region.

PM Shehbaz lauded the UAE’s consistent and strong support for Pakistan in various fields, including at difficult times. He deeply appreciated the keen interest shown by the UAE in expanding its investment portfolio in Pakistan and remarked that the recent successful investment initiatives between various Pakistani entities and Abu Dhabi Ports were a shining example of this “robust and ever-expanding cooperation”.

Sheikh Khaled, who was accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officials and business leaders, thanked the premier and reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s economic development and prosperity.

“We held the most fruitful discussions and resolved to further strengthen our excellent bilateral ties, through enhanced trade, investment & energy cooperation. With the encouragement and support of the UAE’s royal family, Pakistan-UAE ties are growing from strength to strength!” PM Shehbaz said in a post on X about the talks.