Pakistan Joins China’s Lunar Mission For Exploring Moon’s South Pole

Islamabad:In Islamabad’s first major involvement in lunar exploration, Pakistan’s space agency SUPARCO has joined hands with China for its upcoming Chang’e-8 moon mission in 2028. An indigenous rover built by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) will reportedly join the Chang’e 8 mission, which is part of the larger International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) project.

The collaboration is aimed at contributing to scientific research on the Moon, particularly in the study of its south pole, according to a report by Pakistan Observer.

According to NASA, Chang’e 8 is designed to test technologies necessary for the construction of a lunar science base. It will also conduct surveys and scientific experiments including earth observation, analysis of lunar samples, and test resource utilization techniques to asses sustaining a terrestrial ecosystem in the lunar environment.

As part of a joint mission, Pakistani media said SUPARCO will provide a 35-kilogram rover designed to explore the moon’s south pole– a region known for its challenging terrain and potential scientific discoveries.

“Pakistani rover will play a vital role in advancing lunar surface research, contributing to China’s broader goals for lunar exploration,” Pakistan Observer quoted a SUPARCO spokesperson as saying.

The latest collaboration between ‘ironclad friends’ Islamabad and Beijing builds on their previous partnership in space exploration, when Pakistan’s iCube Qamar CubeSat satellite successfully entered lunar orbit after being launched aboard China’s Chang’e-6 mission in May 2024.