Omar Abdullah Meets Amit Shah in Delhi, Discusses J&K Statehood and Governance

Srinagar, Feb 10 (KNS): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday to discuss key issues concerning the Union Territory, including the restoration of statehood, security, and governance.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Abdullah said, “I had a detailed discussion with the Home Minister on various matters, including the security situation, governance issues, and the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.”

He also mentioned the upcoming budget session of the J&K Assembly, stating, “The budget session is scheduled for March 3, and we discussed several aspects related to it.

When asked about the unity of the INDIA bloc, Abdullah avoided a direct response, saying, “If the INDIA bloc convenes a meeting in the future, I will raise my concerns there. If I say anything in the media, my words are often twisted, so I prefer to address these matters within the alliance meetings.”

The meeting took place just days after Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review in New Delhi, signaling the Centre’s continued focus on Jammu and Kashmir’s security and governance. (KNS)