Nine nations form ‘Hague group’ to hold Israel accountable for war crimes

Representatives from South Africa, Malaysia, Namibia, Colombia, Bolivia, Chile, Senegal, Honduras, and Belize convened in The Hague on Friday to announce a coordinated effort aimed at holding Israel accountable for alleged violations of international law.

The meeting, hosted by Progressive International, resulted in the formation of the Hague Group, which pledged to take legal, economic, and diplomatic measures against Israel’s actions in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

A response to mounting violations

The newly formed Hague Group declared its initiative to be “born of necessity,” citing the devastating toll of Israel’s military actions, which they described as “genocidal.” The group expressed grief over the loss of lives, livelihoods, communities, and cultural heritage, emphasizing their refusal to remain passive in the face of international crimes.

In a statement, the Hague Group affirmed its commitment to upholding obligations under international law, including efforts to end Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and supporting the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and statehood.

Backing the ICC and enforcing legal measures

The group pledged to support the International Criminal Court (ICC) in its investigations and comply with obligations under the Rome Statute regarding the arrest warrants issued for Israeli officials. The ICC issued warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

In line with these efforts, the Hague Group announced plans to prevent the provision or transfer of arms and military equipment to Israel in cases where there is a clear risk of violations of humanitarian law or the Genocide Convention. The statement further outlined measures to block vessels suspected of transporting military fuel and weaponry to Israel from docking at ports within their jurisdictions.

Broader International Action

The formation of the Hague Group follows South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging violations of the Genocide Convention in Gaza. Since December 2023, multiple nations—including Nicaragua, Colombia, Cuba, Libya, Mexico, Palestine, Spain, and Türkiye—have joined the case, signaling growing global opposition to Israel’s military actions.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has escalated dramatically, with more than 47,400 Palestinians killed and over 111,000 injured since October 7, 2023. Thousands remain missing amid widespread destruction, and aid organizations warn of an unfolding catastrophe, particularly among vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.

The Hague Group’s statement underscored its determination to take further measures to end Israeli occupation and remove obstacles to Palestinian self-determination. The group’s coordinated approach marks a significant escalation in international legal and diplomatic efforts to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza.__Courtesy Tribune.com