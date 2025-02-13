NC MLA Ahsan Pardesi submitted Bill to ban alcohol in Kashmir & Muslim-majority areas of J&K

Srinagar, Feb 12 (KNS): MLA Lal Chowk Ahsan Pardesi has introduced a private bill seeking the closure of wine shops in Kashmir and other Muslim-majority areas of Jammu and Kashmir, citing religious, cultural and social concerns.

Pardesi asserts that alcohol sales violate the region’s deeply rooted traditions, where Islam strictly forbids intoxicants.

“The unchecked sale of alcohol disregards the religious and cultural ethos of Kashmir. Our heritage has always stood against intoxicants, and this bill is a step toward preserving those values,” he stated.

Highlighting Kashmir’s Sufi-Reshi traditions, Pardesi emphasized that alcohol consumption has never been an intrinsic part of the Valley’s social fabric, making its presence an anomaly.

He further contended that alcohol contributes to crime, moral decline and addiction, particularly among the youth.

“Alcohol is not merely a personal indulgence; its repercussions reverberate across society. At a time when we are already grappling with a severe drug crisis, facilitating access to alcohol will only exacerbate the problem. If decisive action is not taken, it will erode the moral and social fabric of our communities,” he warned.

The bill is slated for discussion in the upcoming Assembly session. Its significance is amplified by long-standing public grievances. particularly from Lal Chowk residents, who have repeatedly decried the disproportionately high concentration of liquor shops in their area compared to the rest of Kashmir.(KNS)