Myanmar military must relinquish power as crisis worsens: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 31 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Myanmar’s military to relinquish power to allow a return to civilian rule through an inclusive democratic transition, as the Southeast country marks four years since the junta seized power.

Following the coup, President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi were detained and the country was plunged into a humanitarian and human rights crisis that has only worsened amid an intensifying civil conflict.

“Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns all forms of violence and calls on all parties to the conflict to exercise maximum restraint, uphold human rights and international humanitarian law, and prevent further incitement of violence and inter-communal tensions,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in statement.

The situation in Myanmar is in freefall, with nearly 20 million people – a third of the population – expected to need humanitarian aid this year.

Hunger has reached alarming levels, with 15 million people projected to face acute food insecurity in 2025, up from 13.3 million last year. The cost of basic food staples has risen by 30 percent in the past year due to soaring inflation and supply chain disruptions caused by conflict.

“Even if some food is available in local markets, people simply don’t have the resources to buy the basics, which means they are eating less and going hungry,” said Michael Dunford, UN World Food Programme (WFP) Representative in Myanmar.

Fighting between junta forces and opposition armed groups – marked by indiscriminate aerial bombardments, village burnings, and executions – has displaced over 3.5 million people within the country.

Many others have fled across borders seeking safety, particularly in Thailand and Bangladesh.

Those in conflict-affected areas, including Chin, Kachin, Rakhine and Sagaing regions, are suffering the worst levels of food insecurity. The collapse of Myanmar’s economy, combined with access restrictions and disasters, has left communities on the brink.

Secretary-General Guterres also expressed concerns over the military’s plan to hold elections, warning that intensifying conflict and widespread human rights violations do not permit free and peaceful polls.

He said more cooperation was essential on the part of political and military leaders to bring an end to hostilities and help the people of Myanmar forge a path towards an inclusive democratic transition.

“A viable future for Myanmar must ensure safety, accountability, and opportunity for all its communities, including the Rohingya, and address the root causes of conflict, discrimination and disenfranchisement in all its forms,” the statement noted.

Tom Andrews, the UN’s independent human rights expert on Myanmar, criticized the junta’s election plans as “a fraud,” stressing that it is not possible to hold a legitimate vote while arresting, detaining, and executing opposition leaders and criminalizing media freedom.

“Junta forces have slaughtered thousands of civilians, bombed and burned villages, and displaced millions of people. More than 20,000 political prisoners remain behind bars,” he said.

“The economy and public services have collapsed. Famine and starvation loom over large parts of the population,” he added.

Calling on the international community “to help end the nightmare” in Myanmar, Mr. Andrews praised the resilience of Myanmar’s pro-democracy activists, journalists, and humanitarian workers who continue to document abuses and provide aid.

“The resilience and courage of Myanmar’s people continue to amaze and inspire others around the world…These heroic efforts are compelling indicators that Myanmar’s best days lie ahead,” he said.

The Special Rapporteur urged governments to impose stronger sanctions, restrict the junta’s access to weapons and support international justice mechanisms, including efforts to bring Myanmar’s military leaders to justice in the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“Impunity has enabled a decades-long cycle of violence and oppression in Myanmar. Ultimately, this sad chapter of Myanmar’s history must end with junta leaders being prosecuted for their crimes,” he said.