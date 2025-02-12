Katra-Kashmir Vande Bharat: PM Modi To Flag Off Much-Awaited Service On February 17

The date for the start of the much-awaited Vande Bharat train between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) and Srinagar (Kashmir) has been announced. The Vande Bharat train from Katra to Kashmir will run from February 17, 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sangaldan-Riyasi track from Katra. After this, the Vande Bharat train service will start directly from Katra to Srinagar.

First High-Speed Train For Kashmir Valley

Recently, the trial run on the Katra-Banihal rail route was successfully completed. Now, this highly advanced locomotive will be the first semi-high-speed train for the Kashmir Valley and the third semi-high-speed train for the Union Territory. Due to the launch of this express, one can easily reach Srinagar directly from New Delhi by train. This Vande Bharat train, part of the Northern Railway (NR) zone, will be orange and brown in colour.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has also released the timings of three trains, including the Vande Bharat. Now one can reach Srinagar from Katra in just three hours. The fare for the journey has not been decided yet.

Estimated Cost Of The Fare

Commercial operation of the Vande Bharat train will start from February 17. The fare for the journey is yet to be announced, but it is expected to be approximately around Rs 1,500 or Rs 1,600 for an AC chair car and around Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,500 for an executive chair car.

This Train Can Run Even In Minus-20 Degrees

This train has been designed for extreme cold conditions. This Vande Bharat train has special anti-freezing facilities. Unlike other Vande Bharat trains in the country, it has been designed to operate smoothly even in temperatures as low as minus-20 degree Celsius. It has advanced heating systems to ensure that passengers experience a comfortable journey.

The driver’s cabin has a heated windshield to prevent fogging or freezing, ensuring clear visibility. Additionally, heating elements in the plumbing and bio-toilets prevent water from freezing, keeping essential systems working even in harsh winter conditions.