Indian PM Modi to visit US from February 12-13 for Trump talks

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet President Donald Trump during a trip to the United States next week, the foreign ministry in New Delhi said on Friday.

Modi, who will visit Washington from February 12-13, will be “among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of President Trump”, India’s top career diplomat, Vikram Misri, told reporters.

Misri said there had been a “very close rapport” between the leaders, although their ties have so far failed to bring a breakthrough on a long-sought US-India trade deal.

“The visit will be a valuable opportunity to engage the new administration on all areas of mutual interest,” he said, adding that Modi would hold a bilateral meeting with Trump.

“This has been one of our strongest international partnerships in recent years and the prime minister’s visit is in line with our steady engagement with the new administration,” Misri said.

Modi was among the first to congratulate his “dear friend” Trump on his inauguration last month, saying he wanted New Delhi and Washington to work closely together.

“I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world,” Modi wrote on X in January.