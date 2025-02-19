I will return’: Sheikh Hasina accuses Yunus of ‘unleashing terrorists;’ interim government says ex-PM’s extradition ‘top priority’

Deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina blamed Bangladesh’s interim government leader Muhammad Yunus for the country’s “lawlessness” and vowed to return back to her country.

During a one-on-one interaction on Zoom with widows of four policemen killed during last July’s student uprising, Hasina claimed Yunus has “unleashed terrorists” on its citizens, PTI news agency reported.

Hasina’s 16-year Awami League administration ended following a student uprising on August 5, 2024, forcing her to seek refuge in India.

Hasina said, “He (Yunus) dissolved all inquiry committees and unleashed terrorists to butcher people. They are destroying Bangladesh.”

The conversation, which surfaced on social media on Tuesday, showed Hasina comforting grieving family members whilst expressing her intention to return and seek justice for the fallen officers.

“I will return and avenge the deaths of our policemen,” she declared, noting that she had narrowly escaped death during her government’s collapse, attributing her survival to divine intervention “to do something good.”

“Yunus has no experience in running a government,” the former prime minister stated, adding, “We need to put an end to this lawlessness.”

In previous social media appearances, Hasina accused Yunus of orchestrating “a long, and well-designed plot to oust her government and grab the state power.”

Meanwhile, the office of Bangladesh’s interim government said on Tuesday that securing the extradition of Sheikh Hasina from India was their top priority.

“This is the government’s top priority,” chief adviser Yunus’ press secretary Shafiqul Alam said during a media briefing that the administration would persist in its attempts to bring Hasina back for a personal trial.

During the briefing, he indicated that whilst the Bangladeshi public and political organisations would determine the future of her “fascist” Awami League, individuals allegedly responsible for killings, forced disappearances and other offences must face legal consequences.

The spokesperson referenced the Office of the united nations high commissioner for human rights’ (OHCHR) fact-finding report from the previous week, which indicated Hasina’s involvement in crimes against humanity during her leadership.

According to the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), he noted that following the publication of UN and human rights organisations’ reports, there was increased pressure for India to return Hasina to Bangladesh.