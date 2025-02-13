“Gaza Belongs To Palestinians”, Says China, Opposes “Forced Displacement”

China on Wednesday reiterated its opposition to what it called “forced displacement” of Palestinians when asked about US President Donald Trump’s plan to move Gaza’s inhabitants elsewhere.
“Gaza belongs to the Palestinians and is an integral part of the Palestinian territory… We oppose the forced displacement of the people of Gaza,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing.

