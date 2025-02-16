Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Visits Taj Mahal With Family

Agra:Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Taj Mahal along with his family members on Saturday.

Amidst high security, former UK PM Sunak was accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, mother-in-law, Sudha Murty, and his daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.

The former UK Prime Minister toured the Taj Mahal and signed the visitor book along with his wife.

“A truly breathtaking visit. Few places in the world can unite like the Taj Mahal. Our children will never forget seeing this… We are so grateful to the warm hospitality. An unforgettable experience for our whole family. Thank you,” he said.

His wife, Akshata Murty also cherished the experience and said, “A memory for the ages”.

Rishi Sunak, who is in India, had previously attended the fifth and final T20I match of the series between India and England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 2. Tough day for England at the Wankhede but I know our team will come back stronger.