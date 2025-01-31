EU Reactivates Rafah Border Mission to Aid Gaza Ceasefire

According to reliable sources, the European Union has reactivated its civilian mission to monitor the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. This decision, endorsed by EU foreign ministers, aims to support the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and facilitate humanitarian assistance.

The mission, known as the European Union Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) Rafah, was initially established in 2005 but was suspended in 2007 following Hamas’s takeover of Gaza. Its revival is intended to assist Palestinian border personnel and enable the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those requiring medical care.

Spain has proposed deploying members of its Guardia Civil to the mission, with other European countries also contributing personnel. The mission’s deployment is anticipated to commence in February.

This initiative reflects the EU’s commitment to supporting the ceasefire and addressing the humanitarian needs in Gaza. By providing assistance at the Rafah crossing, the mission aims to facilitate the movement of people and aid, thereby contributing to the stabilization of the region.