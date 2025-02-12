Denmark Citizens Launch Campaign To ‘Buy’ California In Response to Trump’s Greenland Bid

Danish citizens have started a campaign to “buy” California, the most economically successful state in the US, in retaliation to President Donald Trump’s ongoing talks about the US purchasing Greenland. “Denmarkification,” as the campaign is known, seeks to collect $1 trillion to buy California from the United States.

The campaign’s website boasts of all the advantages offered by California – from 300 sunny days in the year to technological investments that flourish and the famous avocado toast. Also, it assures to rename California ‘New Denmark’ and turning Disneyland into ‘Hans Christian Andersenland’ as a tribute to the famous Danish fairy tale author.

“Have you ever looked at a map and thought, ‘You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates.’ Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality,” the campaign website reads. “Let’s buy California from Donald Trump!”

The campaign suggests that US President Donald Trump, who has shown little interest in California, might be willing to sell it for the right price.

“Trump isn’t exactly California’s biggest fan. He’s called it ‘the most ruined state in the Union’ and has feuded with its leaders for years. We’re pretty sure he’d be willing to part with it for the right price.”

Danes involved with the effort promise that values like “the rule of law, universal healthcare, and fact-based politics” will be brought to the Golden State if the campaign is successful.

According to Fox News, Greenland, home to a large US military base, is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a longtime US ally and a founding member of NATO. Trump cast doubts on the legitimacy of Denmark’s claim to Greenland.