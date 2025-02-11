Complete shutdown to be observed in IIOK on Maqbool Butt’s martyrdom day

Srinagar: Complete shutdown will be observed, tomorrow, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, to mark the 41th martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

India had secretly hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 11th February 1984 for his leading role in the raising the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination demand. He was buried in the premises of the Tihar jail.

Indian authorities have not returned the mortal remains of the martyred leader to his family for proper burial despite consistent demand by the people of the occupied territory.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri people are proud of Muhammad Maqbool Butt who kissed the gallows but refused to compromise on his demand for freedom. They said his hanging amounted to a judicial murder.

They maintained that the martyrs are the real assets of the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle against Indian yoke. They said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not be allowed to go waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party spokesman advocate Arshad Iqbal in a statement issued in Srinagar, while paying rich tributes to Muhammad Maqbool Butt said that the martyred leader was an icon of resistance movement who sacrificed his life for the noble cause of freedom from Indian occupation. He termed the execution of Maqbool Butt as a judicial murder saying that so-called democratic state, India, violated the fundamentals of justice system by denying him the right to fair trial.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Kashmir Campaign Global and founding leader of the World Kashmir Freedom Movement Nazir Ahmed Qureshi in a statement issued from London paid tribute to Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru and said the Kashmiri people are proving through their sacrifices that it is not possible to enslave them for long.

He said the martyrdoms of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru will continue to ignite the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people for the rest of the world. He added that India, contrary to the claims of democracy and secularism, is the worst fascist country that has deprived the people of Kashmir of their right to self-determination for the last over seven decades.