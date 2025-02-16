Boy, 14, stabbed to death after five attacked in Austria

A man has stabbed five people in southern Austria, killing a 14-year-old boy.

The 23-year-old man attacked five passersby in Villach on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers said the suspect was a Syrian national with legal residence in Austria and has been detained.

A 42-year old man driving by saw the incident from his car, drove toward the suspect and helped to prevent things from getting worse, police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio told Austria’s public broadcaster ORF.

Police said it wasn’t clear whether the suspect had been acting on his own or with other people, and so they are continuing to search for potential further suspects.