BJP fanning flames of religious extremism, terrorism in India’

Islamabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fanning the flames of religious extremism and terrorism in India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Hindutva ideology, being espoused by the Modi regime as a form of religious terrorism, is promoted under the patronage of the Modi regime

Oppression being carried out in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is a practical manifestation of the Hindutva ideology. The history of BJP and other right-wing Hindu organizations is deeply rooted in violence and bigotry.

Since coming to power, the BJP has unleashed violence against India’s religious minorities, especially Muslims and the Modi regime is busy enacting legislations that discriminate against Muslims.