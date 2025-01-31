Austria’s Coalition Negotiations Remain Stalled Amid Policy Disputes

Vienna—The ongoing coalition talks between Austria’s conservative People’s Party (ÖVP) and the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) have yet to yield an agreement, as significant policy differences persist.

Media Policy Disagreement

A primary sticking point is the recently introduced ORF household fee, a charge supporting Austria’s national broadcaster. The FPÖ advocates for its abolition, while the ÖVP proposes maintaining the fee without future increases—a compromise the FPÖ rejects.

Foreign Policy and EU Relations

Tensions also arise over Austria’s stance on the European Union. The ÖVP emphasizes a strong commitment to the EU, contrasting with FPÖ’s critical perspective. FPÖ’s EU parliamentarian, Petra Steger, has labeled the European Parliament as the “heart of injustice,” underscoring the ideological divide.

Defense Policy Divergence

Another contentious issue is Austria’s participation in the Sky Shield air defense initiative. While many in the FPÖ oppose the program, former Defense Minister Mario Kunasek has expressed conditional support, emphasizing the need to consider Austria’s neutrality and legal implications.

Ongoing Negotiations Amid Protests

Despite these challenges, both parties continue negotiations without pause. Subcommittees are meeting over the weekend, even during the semester break. Insiders suggest that a formal agreement is unlikely before mid-February.

Meanwhile, student groups in Vienna have protested potential tuition fee increases to €1,000 per year. Currently, students exceeding their study period by more than two semesters pay €363.36 per semester.

As discussions persist, Austrians await clarity on the nation’s political future.