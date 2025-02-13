Austrian coalition talks led by far-right FPÖ break down

The far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) had been tasked with leading negotiations to form a government in Vienna after previous negotiations fell apart.

Austrian far-right leader Herbert Kickl said Wednesday that his talks on forming a coalition government with the conservative People’s Party (ÖVP) had collapsed.

Kickl was given a mandate to form a new government in early January after previous coalition talks between the ÖVP, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPO), and the liberal Neos party fell apart.

Talks between the FPÖ and ÖVP grew increasingly tense in recent days, with the parties clashing over policy differences and which party would gain control of which ministries.

The anti-immigration and Eurosceptic FPÖ came first in September elections with 28.8% of the vote, but found difficulty finding allies with controversial Kickl as its leader.

Its not clear yet why discussions have failed, but ÖVP politicians indicated disagreement with Kickl was a primary factor.

ÖVP State Party Chairman Karl Mahrer told Austrian TV: “I thought Herbert Kickl had changed. The last weeks, days and hours have proven that he is still a safety risk.”

For his part, Kickl blamed the ÖVP for the breakdown in talks, saying: “I do not take this step without regret.”

Kickl is a polarising figure in Austria, who has attracted criticism for his casual use of Nazi-era terms — having once called himself the “Volkskanzler” — as well as his opposition to vaccinations and lockdowns during the pandemic.

Prior to the ÖVP entering into talks with the FPÖ, other parties had banded together to form a coalition in order to prevent Kickl from entering government.

Entering into coalition negotiations with the FPÖ was framed as a last resort by the ÖVP, whose former leader Karl Nehammer insisted he would not enter negotiations with Kickl and who resigned after failing to put together an alternative coalition.

The talks are already the longest in Austrian history, and leave open the possibility that Austria could hold fresh elections should other coalition negotiations break down.