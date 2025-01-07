Vienna Police Warn Residents About Burglaries Using Acid to Break Locks

VIENNA – Police in Vienna are warning residents about a new and dangerous method being used in burglaries, involving nitric acid to break into homes. On Monday, a burglary was successfully carried out, and two more attempts were made in a multi-apartment building in the Landstraße district, according to police spokesperson David Pawlik.

A specialized hazardous materials team investigated the scene and found traces of the highly corrosive acid on the lock cylinders of the targeted doors.

This is not the first instance of such incidents, Pawlik revealed. Similar cases were reported just last week in the Favoriten district, following the same method of operation. The use of nitric acid not only damages locks but also poses a significant health risk to anyone who comes into contact with it.

Police Urge Residents to Stay Alert

Authorities are urging residents to be vigilant and to check their door locks for signs of tampering. If a suspicious liquid is found, residents are advised not to touch it and to immediately inform the police.

Nitric acid is highly corrosive and can cause severe burns to the skin, irritate mucous membranes, and harm respiratory pathways. Police emphasized the importance of avoiding direct contact with the substance. In case of accidental exposure, affected areas should be washed thoroughly with water. Residents should avoid using soap or other cleaning products, as they may worsen the reaction.

What to Do If You Notice Something Suspicious

The police recommend residents inspect their doors regularly and report any unusual signs, such as damage to the locks or the presence of an unknown liquid. Acting quickly could prevent further incidents and help authorities track down the perpetrators.

Investigations into these burglaries are ongoing, and the police are working to identify those responsible. Meanwhile, residents are urged to take precautions and stay alert to ensure their safety.

By raising awareness about these acid-based burglaries, the Vienna police hope to prevent further crimes and protect the community from potential harm.