Vienna Hospital Escape: Patient Injures Police in Intense Chase

VIENNA – A chaotic incident in Vienna on Saturday evening left multiple police officers injured after a 27-year-old hospital patient escaped, leading to a dramatic foot chase through the city streets.

The ordeal began around 6:00 p.m. when an employee at a local restaurant called emergency services. The worker reported that a patron had fallen, sustaining a head injury. By the time authorities arrived, the injured individual had already disappeared.

Investigations quickly identified the man as a missing patient from a nearby hospital. Police tracked him to his residence, where he was found with a visibly severe head wound. However, upon spotting the officers, the man fled the scene, sparking a high-stakes chase across several streets.

Repeated attempts by police to stop the man were unsuccessful. The situation escalated when the chase reached Kaistraße, where the man abruptly stopped and pulled out a sharp object, threatening the officers.

Despite multiple warnings to drop the weapon and surrender, the man refused to comply. Officers resorted to using pepper spray to subdue him, but even then, the man managed to assault one of the officers, causing minor injuries.

Emergency medical responders provided immediate treatment to the suspect at the scene before transferring him to a hospital for further care.

The man now faces serious charges, including attempted resistance against state authority and causing bodily harm. Authorities are continuing their investigation into his motives and condition, while ensuring the safety of those involved.

This incident has raised concerns about hospital security protocols and the risks associated with patients who escape medical facilities. Police have not released further details about the suspect but confirmed he remains under custody while additional inquiries proceed.

The chaotic scene has left the city of Vienna on edge, underscoring the unpredictable challenges faced by law enforcement in ensuring public safety.