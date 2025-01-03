UN Security Council to Discuss Israeli Strikes on Gaza Hospitals Amid Escalating Tensions

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is convening an emergency session today to address concerns over Israeli strikes on hospitals in Gaza, particularly the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern region. The meeting, initiated by Algeria, the Arab representative currently chairing the council for January, aims to discuss the humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

The ongoing Israeli offensive, which began in response to Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attacks, has now surpassed 14 months. The siege has devastated Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure, with widespread destruction of medical facilities and limited access to essential supplies. However, significant outcomes from the UNSC session remain unlikely due to anticipated U.S. opposition to any formal statement condemning Israeli actions.

Further complicating the humanitarian crisis is Israel’s recent ban on the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), citing unsubstantiated claims of collaboration with Hamas. The UNSC is slated to address this issue later in the month, highlighting ongoing challenges for displaced populations and refugees in Gaza.

In related developments, Israel has intensified its military campaign with high-profile assassinations, including Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Yahya Sinwar in southern Gaza. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has also been killed, further escalating regional tensions. Efforts to establish buffer zones in Gaza indicate no immediate plans for de-escalation, with observers linking Israel’s timeline to the anticipated U.S. administration change in January.

Meanwhile, Lebanon briefly observed a ceasefire two months after the Israeli invasion but saw it violated within days, signaling a fragile regional stability. As the crisis deepens, the international community continues to grapple with the dire humanitarian toll and political complexities of the conflict.

