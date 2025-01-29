Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Russian Oil Refineries Amid Rising Tensions

According to BBC News, Ukraine successfully launched a drone strike on an oil refinery in Kstovo, Russia, located about 800 kilometers from the front lines in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian media reported that four drones hit a Lukoil company depot, causing significant damage. Videos circulating on social media showed large flames rising over the industrial facility.

The regional governor, Gleb Nikitin, confirmed that drone debris was found at the site but reported no casualties.

In a separate attack, Smolensk’s regional governor Vasily Anokhin stated that a “massive” drone strike targeted civilian infrastructure, though no injuries were reported. One drone was reportedly intercepted while attempting to strike a nuclear power facility.

Meanwhile, in Russia’s Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border, a tragic strike killed a mother and her toddler, with another child and his father injured, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

These incidents were part of a larger overnight operation, where Russia claimed to have downed more than 100 Ukrainian drones. Airports in St. Petersburg and Kazan temporarily suspended operations during the attacks.

This marks one of Ukraine’s largest drone offensives during the ongoing war and the second major refinery attack within a week. Last Friday, Ukrainian drones targeted another Russian refinery and launched a wave of attacks involving at least 121 drones, including strikes near Moscow.

In retaliation, Russia launched its own overnight drone offensive on multiple Ukrainian regions. Ukrainian forces announced that they successfully intercepted 29 Russian drones across nine regions.

As the war approaches its third anniversary, Russia continues to make small advances in eastern Ukraine near the city of Pokrovsk, a crucial logistics hub. However, Ukrainian forces are holding their ground and maintaining control over several hundred square kilometers in Russia’s Kursk region after a lightning offensive last August.

Both nations remain locked in fierce battles, with tensions escalating on both sides.