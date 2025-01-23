Trump Seeks Meeting with Putin to End Ukraine War Amid Renewed Push for Peace

According to media reports, former U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his intention to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to bring an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has stretched on for nearly three years. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, via video link, Trump described the conflict as “a carnage” and lamented the immense loss of life.

“I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon to get that war ended,” Trump said, emphasizing that his motivation was purely humanitarian. “It’s not about the economy or anything else. It’s about saving millions of lives that are being wasted.”

Trump, who recently returned to the political stage after securing victory in the November 5 election, had repeatedly claimed during his campaign that he would secure a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia on his first day in office, if not earlier. However, his advisers now admit that resolving the conflict will take months of careful negotiation.

During his remarks, Trump hinted that U.S.-led peace efforts were already in motion but refrained from providing any specifics. “Efforts are hopefully underway, but there’s a lot of work to be done,” he added.

The proposed meeting between Trump and Putin would mark a significant step in addressing one of the most devastating conflicts of recent years. The war in Ukraine has resulted in thousands of deaths, widespread destruction, and a growing humanitarian crisis.

Analysts have expressed skepticism about Trump’s ability to broker a quick resolution, given the complexity of the geopolitical dynamics and the entrenched positions of both Ukraine and Russia. Nonetheless, his willingness to engage directly with Putin signals a potential shift in U.S. diplomacy, as the global community continues to push for an end to the violence.

As the international spotlight remains on the crisis, Trump’s proposed peace talks may reignite hope for a resolution, though the path to lasting peace will likely be fraught with challenges.