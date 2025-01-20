Trump Declares National Emergency at Border in Bold Return to White House”

According to BBC News, President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency at the US-Mexico border in his first speech following his return to the White House. Addressing supporters at the US Capitol Rotunda, Trump proclaimed, “America’s decline is over,” signaling his intent to reverse policies of the past four years under President Joe Biden.

Trump’s inaugural address laid out sweeping executive actions aimed at curbing illegal immigration, boosting energy production, and rolling back government-mandated diversity programs. Declaring a “golden age of America,” he emphasized his administration’s plans to send troops to the border, reinstate the controversial “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum seekers, and classify certain gangs and drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

“All illegal entry will immediately be halted,” Trump vowed, adding that his administration will expedite the deportation of “millions of criminal aliens.” Additionally, he reiterated his commitment to ending birthright citizenship—a move requiring a constitutional amendment and congressional approval.

The president also promised a “complete overhaul” of trade policies and announced plans to declare a National Energy Emergency. While he has previously proposed imposing tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, no new tariffs were introduced on Inauguration Day.

Other controversial pledges include renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” and reverting the name of Denali, North America’s tallest mountain, to Mount McKinley—its designation before 2015. Trump also expressed his intent to “take back” the Panama Canal, alleging unfair treatment of US ships and claiming Chinese involvement in its operation.

Incoming administration officials revealed plans to eliminate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs within the federal government and enforce policies recognizing only two sexes—male and female. These moves align with Trump’s broader agenda to reverse what he described as “a horrible betrayal” during Biden’s presidency.

The inaugural ceremony, relocated to the Capital One Arena due to freezing temperatures, included 20,000 attendees—significantly fewer than the 220,000 initially anticipated. Trump is expected to begin signing executive orders immediately, with celebrations continuing through the evening, including a parade and multiple inaugural balls.

The address marks Trump’s return to the presidency, setting the stage for an administration defined by sweeping reforms and controversial policies. Whether these measures will withstand legal and political challenges remains to be seen.