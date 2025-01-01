Taiwan’s President Labels Beijing as Barrier to Cross-Strait Exchanges, Highlights Global Authoritarian Threats

In his New Year address, Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te called Beijing the primary obstacle to resuming cross-strait exchanges, criticizing its restrictions on Chinese tourists and students visiting Taiwan. Emphasizing reciprocal dignity, Lai reaffirmed Taiwan’s willingness for healthy and equal engagement with China while condemning its efforts to undermine Taiwan’s democracy.

Lai grouped China with authoritarian regimes like Russia, Iran, and North Korea, warning they pose significant threats to global stability. Stressing Taiwan’s role in safeguarding democracy, Lai underscored plans to enhance the island’s defense budget and military preparedness amid China’s escalating military pressure, including recent blockade-style exercises.

Highlighting economic diplomacy, Lai pointed to Taiwan’s shift in investments toward democracies like the U.S. and Japan, leveraging its semiconductor and AI strengths to build a resilient “democratic supply chain.” Analysts say Lai’s rhetoric is unlikely to ease Beijing’s hostility, predicting continued military intimidation amid China’s economic struggles.