Sweden proposes constitutional change to revoke citizenships

Sweden is seeking to amend its constitution to allow the revocation of citizenship for individuals who obtained it through fraudulent means or who pose a threat to national security.

The proposed changes would enable the government to strip citizenship from people with dual nationality who have provided false information, engaged in bribery or threats, or been convicted of serious crimes such as espionage or treason.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer explained that the country is facing multiple security threats, including violent extremism, hostile state actors, and organized crime.

These threats have prompted the need for the constitutional change, which was introduced by a cross-party parliamentary committee.

The proposal requires approval by the Swedish parliament, where it must pass with a simple majority, followed by a general election and a second vote in the Riksdag.

The right-wing government and its allies, particularly the far-right Sweden Democrats, have advocated for even broader measures, including revoking citizenship from gang criminals with dual nationality, though this was not included in the committee’s recommendation.

In addition to the citizenship changes, the government also proposed extending the period before immigrants can apply for citizenship from five years to eight years.

Another recommendation from the committee includes incorporating the right to abortion into the Swedish constitution.

With around 20% of Sweden’s 10.5 million citizens born abroad, the proposal is expected to stir significant debate about its potential impact on immigration and national security.__Tribune.com