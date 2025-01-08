Strategic Importance Of The Wakhan Border For Pakistan: A Gateway To Central Asia And China

The Wakhan Border, a strategic corridor between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China, offers access to Central Asia, strengthens ties with China, and plays a key role in regional trade, security, and stability.

By Talal Maqbool

The Wakhan Border is a narrow, unique strip of land separating Pakistan and Afghanistan. Part of the Wakhan Corridor, a rugged region stretching from Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province to the borders of China, this strip of land spans about 350 kilometers (217 miles) and connects Afghanistan’s northern province to the vast, remote lands of Xinjiang in China, passing through some of the most challenging mountainous terrain in the world.

Despite its isolation, the Wakhan Border holds significant importance, both historically and in contemporary geopolitics, influencing not just Afghanistan and Pakistan, but also China and other regional players.

History of Wakhan Corridor

The Wakhan Corridor emerged in the 19th century when the British Empire and Russia vied for influence in the region, a period known as the “Great Game.” To prevent Russian forces from advancing toward British India, the British established the Wakhan Corridor as a buffer zone. While this strategic move was necessary at the time, it created a narrow land passage that continues to influence the geopolitics of the area today.

Although not heavily populated, the region’s geopolitical significance has remained crucial over the years. Despite its remoteness, the Wakhan remains an important link in the wider political and trade relations between Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Central Asian countries.

Why the Wakhan Border is Important for Pakistan

1) Geopolitical Significance

The Wakhan Corridor’s location provides immense strategic value for Pakistan. Positioned between Afghanistan, China, and Central Asia, it holds the potential to be a crucial trade route, offering access to markets and resources in Central Asia. This geographic advantage could help strengthen Pakistan’s role in the region, especially given its close economic and political ties with China. The presence of the Wakhan Border allows Pakistan to better position itself in the growing geopolitical competition in Asia.

2) Access to Central Asia

A major interest for Pakistan in the Wakhan Border lies in its access to Central Asia. Currently, Pakistan’s trade relations with the landlocked countries of Central Asia are limited, largely due to geographic challenges and political barriers. The Wakhan Corridor could serve as an alternative trade route, helping create new economic opportunities for Pakistan. For example, the corridor could offer access to Central Asia’s energy resources, including oil and natural gas, which would significantly benefit Pakistan’s energy needs. Expanding these trade routes could also open new markets, essential for Pakistan’s long-term economic growth.

3) China Pakistan Economic Corridor

Pakistan’s relationship with China adds another key layer to the Wakhan Corridor’s importance. With the growing influence of China, especially through projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Wakhan could strengthen these ties further. The corridor might provide a direct link between China’s Xinjiang region and Central Asia, facilitating easier connections between China and key energy suppliers and trade partners. For Pakistan, this could mean deeper economic and strategic alignment with China, reinforcing the Wakhan’s role as an important piece in the regional puzzle.

4) Security and Regional Stability

Although the Wakhan Corridor’s natural isolation has shielded it from direct conflict in the past, its position along the volatile Pakistan-Afghanistan border makes it sensitive to shifts in regional stability. Afghanistan has long been affected by conflict, and instability in the Wakhan could easily spill over into Pakistan’s northern regions. The presence of neighboring powers, including China, Russia, and Central Asian states, adds another layer of complexity to the security dynamics of the region. Ensuring the safety and stability of the Wakhan Border is crucial for Pakistan’s overall security.

While the Wakhan Border might seem remote and less-discussed, its strategic importance for Pakistan is undeniable. The corridor provides access to vital trade routes, potential energy resources, and opportunities for greater economic cooperation with both Central Asia and China. As such, the Wakhan Corridor remains an essential component in the geopolitical landscape of South Asia and Central Asia, with Pakistan playing a central role in shaping its future.__Courtesy The Friday Times