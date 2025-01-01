Romania and Bulgaria Join Schengen Area, Land Border Checks Officially Lifted

Romania and Bulgaria have officially become full members of the Schengen Area, marking a historic milestone in their European integration. As of today, land border checks between the two nations and other Schengen countries have been abolished, granting their combined population of 25 million unrestricted travel within the zone.

The Schengen Area, established in 1985, now includes 29 countries, including EU nations and select non-EU members such as Iceland and Switzerland. With this expansion, nearly 450 million citizens across the zone enjoy seamless movement. For Romanians and Bulgarians, the lifting of border checks means they can now travel to destinations like France, Spain, and Norway without passports or identity checks, and vehicles can cross borders freely.

This development comes 17 years after Romania and Bulgaria joined the European Union in 2007. Negotiations for Schengen membership began in 2011 but faced repeated delays due to political and technical challenges. The European Commission’s approval in December 2024 was a crucial step, symbolizing their recognition as equal partners within the EU.

While border checks are now abolished, temporary random inspections will continue for the next six months, particularly targeting larger vehicles to prevent criminal activities. Authorities aim to balance the benefits of free movement with security needs during this transitional period.

For residents of Romania and Bulgaria, the move eliminates the inconvenience of long queues at border crossings and fosters closer integration with the rest of Europe. It is also expected to boost tourism, as the eased access could attract more European visitors to explore Romania and Bulgaria’s cultural and natural attractions.

The expansion of the Schengen Area reaffirms the EU’s commitment to unity and mobility among its members, underscoring the principle of open borders as a cornerstone of European cooperation.