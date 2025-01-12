Protests Erupt in China Over Teen’s Death Amid Allegations of Official Cover-Up

BEIJING: Violent protests broke out in Pucheng, Shaanxi province, following the suspicious death of a 17-year-old student, Dang Changxin, at Pucheng Vocational Technical School. The unrest, sparked by accusations of an official cover-up, lasted several days before being subdued earlier this week, according to reports.

Dang’s death occurred on January 2 when he allegedly fell from his dormitory window. Authorities claimed the incident followed a minor altercation with another student, Guo, earlier that evening, which had reportedly been resolved by a school official. However, witnesses in the dormitory found signs of a struggle, and a stool beneath the window raised further questions about the circumstances of his fall.

A statement from investigators indicated that the dormitory’s sliding window was open, and the metal mesh screen had been removed when Dang fell. However, Human Rights in China, a U.S.-based advocacy group, has alleged “suspicious circumstances” surrounding his death. Witnesses and family members have suggested Dang may have been pushed from the roof.

The group also reported that Dang’s family faced obstruction in viewing his body. Dang’s mother, after repeated demands, was allowed a brief viewing at the funeral home. She noted a bruise on his neck but was prevented from inspecting the body further or taking photos. The family also alleged that photos on Dang’s phone had been deleted, further fueling suspicions.

Protesters, outraged by the perceived lack of transparency and mishandling of the investigation, clashed with police, with videos showing demonstrators throwing objects and officers resorting to force. The incident has drawn comparisons to the 2022 “White Paper” protests against Beijing’s COVID-19 policies, which also challenged the Chinese Communist Party’s control.

While the protests in Pucheng have been quelled, the incident continues to draw attention both domestically and internationally, highlighting ongoing concerns over transparency and accountability in China’s handling of sensitive incidents.