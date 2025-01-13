Pakistan’s Top Judge Vows Reform Amid Enforced Disappearances Crisis

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has expressed profound concern over the alarming issue of enforced disappearances, particularly in Balochistan, pledging judicial reforms and expeditious handling of such cases. Addressing members of the Supreme Court Press Association, the CJP described the Supreme Court as a “Titanic” that, while unalterable in its core structure, can adopt a better course with targeted reforms, Express News reported.

During recent visits to Gwadar and Quetta, Justice Afridi met families of missing persons and was deeply moved by their anguish. Acknowledging the pressing nature of the crisis, he committed to prioritizing these cases, emphasizing their resolution as a key part of restoring public trust in the judiciary. He also called for greater representation of Sindhi and Balochi judges in the higher judiciary and proposed offering free legal aid to underprivileged litigants to improve access to justice.

Justice Afridi underscored the importance of judicial independence, highlighting that every Supreme Court judge operates autonomously. He urged constructive criticism over personal attacks, stating that the judiciary thrives on collective wisdom.

Judicial Reforms and Case Management

Addressing systemic inefficiencies, Justice Afridi outlined a vision for judicial reform. He stressed the adoption of digital tools to enhance transparency and efficiency, such as real-time updates for litigants via email and WhatsApp, from case filing to final decision. He also announced efforts to streamline urgent requests, revealing that Supreme Court judges had resolved 8,000 cases in a short span, reducing the backlog.

To address the complexity of cases, CJP Afridi proposed specialized benches to handle election disputes, criminal cases, and tax matters. He also pledged to expedite older cases through daily hearings by special benches, expressing regret over prolonged trials faced by prisoners.

Strengthening Accountability and ADR Mechanisms

Reactivating the Supreme Judicial Council to address complaints against judges, Justice Afridi emphasized accountability within the judiciary. Commending Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s efforts in advancing alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms, Afridi proposed training retired judges in ADR practices and initiating its implementation in Islamabad before scaling it nationwide.

Balochistan’s Crisis in Focus

The issue of enforced disappearances remains a critical human rights challenge in Balochistan, where families continue to protest the disappearance of loved ones, often attributed to state and non-state actors. Justice Afridi’s commitment to prioritizing these cases has provided a glimmer of hope for affected families, signaling a shift toward addressing longstanding grievances.

Optimism Amid Challenges

Reflecting on the judiciary’s resilience, Justice Afridi acknowledged the turbulence of recent years marked by intense case backlogs and public criticism. However, he expressed optimism for the future, stating, “Time will heal; we must move forward with collective wisdom.”

As Pakistan grapples with the crisis of enforced disappearances, the Chief Justice’s reform agenda offers a crucial opportunity to rebuild public trust in the judicial system while addressing some of the nation’s most pressing human rights issues.