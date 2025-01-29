Pakistan’s Missing Persons Commission in Disarray After Justice Khokhar’s Sudden Death

Lahore — Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, recently appointed as Chairman of Pakistan’s Missing Persons Commission, passed away today. His family confirmed that his funeral prayers will be held after Asr at DHA Phase 8 (Park View) in Lahore on January 29.

Justice Khokhar, a former Supreme Court judge, had only been appointed last week, replacing Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, who led the commission since its establishment in 2011. His sudden demise has reignited concerns over the government’s handling of enforced disappearances and the effectiveness of the commission.

On January 22, during a Supreme Court hearing on missing persons cases, the Additional Attorney General announced the appointment of Justice Khokhar as the new chairman. However, reports surfaced that he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lahore at the time of his appointment. Critics have pointed to this as evidence of the government’s lack of seriousness in addressing the issue of enforced disappearances.

The Missing Persons Commission is tasked with investigating cases of individuals allegedly detained unlawfully by security agencies without being presented in court. Families of the disappeared have long accused authorities of dragging their feet on investigations, with the commission often criticized for being ineffective and politically influenced.

Human rights activists have voiced frustration over the government’s failure to appoint a fully functional and active leadership for the commission. “The sudden appointment of a judge already undergoing medical treatment highlights the insensitivity and unserious approach of the government towards enforced disappearances,” said a spokesperson for a local human rights organization.

This latest development has sparked fears that justice will be further delayed for the families who have been seeking answers for years. A Lahore-based advocate stated, “The government’s decision to appoint Justice Khokhar while he was already in poor health was irresponsible. His passing now leaves the commission leaderless at a critical time.”

Many legal experts are urging the government to immediately appoint a capable and healthy chairman who can effectively lead the commission. They also emphasize the need for greater accountability of security agencies accused of illegal detentions and better transparency in the commission’s operations.

The unresolved issue of enforced disappearances continues to tarnish Pakistan’s human rights record on the international stage. Families of the disappeared, who have long protested for justice, are now calling on the government to take immediate steps to ensure that the commission functions independently and efficiently.

As Pakistan faces mounting criticism, the question remains: Will the government finally prioritize justice for the victims of enforced disappearances, or will the commission remain a mere symbolic body incapable of delivering results?