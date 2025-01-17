Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan Sentenced to 14 Years, Bushra Bibi Gets 7: Controversy Reignites Over Convictions”

“190-Million Pound Case: Imran Khan and Wife Face Prison, PTI Calls Verdict ‘Fabricated'”

In a shocking turn of events, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Imran Khan, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. His wife, Bushra Bibi, has also been sentenced to 7 years. The case revolves around allegations of corruption related to the misuse of 190 million pounds, allegedly belonging to the state. The verdict has drawn sharp criticism, both from the public and PTI senior leaders, who argue that the case is politically motivated.

The court ruling comes just months after Khan was previously convicted in a separate case but was set free by higher courts. In that case, the charges were deemed baseless, and many believed it was a deliberate attempt to tarnish his political career. PTI leaders and supporters argue that the current judgment is part of a continued vendetta against the former leader.

Speaking on the matter, senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed outrage, saying, “This decision is not about justice, it’s about silencing political dissent. Imran Khan is the voice of millions, and these cases are being manufactured to weaken that voice.”

Another prominent PTI leader, Fawad Chaudhry, called the ruling “a blatant misuse of the judicial system,” adding, “The government’s strategy is clear: eliminate Imran Khan from the political scene through concocted cases. The people of Pakistan are not blind to this injustice.”

Khan’s lawyers, too, have raised serious questions about the evidence presented in court, claiming that there are glaring loopholes in the prosecution’s arguments. Legal analysts have pointed out inconsistencies in the case, including the lack of direct evidence tying Khan and his wife to the alleged misuse of funds. They argue that this could make the verdict vulnerable to being overturned in higher courts.

The sentencing has sent shockwaves through Pakistan, sparking protests from Khan’s supporters. Many gathered outside courtrooms and PTI offices, chanting slogans against what they termed as “state-engineered oppression.” Social media is also abuzz with criticism, with the hashtag #JusticeForImran trending nationwide.

Bushra Bibi’s involvement has added a personal dimension to the case, with many expressing sympathy for her as an innocent victim of political games. PTI insiders claim that the government is targeting the former first lady to further humiliate Khan and weaken his resolve.

The backlash also stems from the perception that the ruling coalition is exploiting state institutions to crush opposition leaders. PTI supporters recall that when Khan was acquitted in his previous conviction, it revealed how fragile and fabricated the allegations were. They believe this case follows a similar pattern.

Meanwhile, international observers have taken note of the political turmoil in Pakistan, with some voicing concerns about the impartiality of the judicial process. As the legal team prepares to appeal the verdict, all eyes are on the higher courts once again.

For now, the sentences have deepened the political divide in Pakistan and intensified the debate on the fairness of its justice system.