Pakistan Security Forces Eliminate 30 Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operations

According to news media: In a major counter-terrorism effort, Pakistan’s security forces eliminated 30 militants during three intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), as confirmed by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Saturday. The operations come amidst rising concerns about attacks linked to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The first operation took place in the Lakki Marwat district, where security forces acted on intelligence reports to target a group of heavily armed militants. After a fierce exchange of fire, 18 militants were killed, while six others were injured.

The second operation occurred in District Karak. Acting on reports of militant activity in the area, security forces engaged with terrorists, leading to the elimination of eight militants during the encounter.

In the third operation, conducted in the Bagh area of Khyber District, security forces targeted a group of militants, including notorious ring leaders Aziz ur Rehman (commonly known as Qari Ismail) and Mukhlis. Four militants were killed, and two others were injured in this operation. Aziz ur Rehman was identified as the mastermind behind several deadly attacks on security forces and civilians in the region.

According to ISPR, security personnel recovered a significant cache of weapons and ammunition from the terrorists, who were allegedly planning further attacks. The military’s statement reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating terrorism, declaring that operations will continue until the region is fully secured.

The ISPR also highlighted the Pakistan Army’s intensified counter-terrorism efforts in 2024, conducting a record 59,775 intelligence-based operations and neutralizing 925 terrorists, including 73 high-value targets. This marks the highest number of eliminated militants in five years.

The operations come in the wake of escalating TTP-linked attacks on Pakistan Army personnel, underscoring the military’s resolve to restore peace and stability to the country.