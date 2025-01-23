Pakistan Passes Controversial Peca Amendment Bill Amid Protests

On Thursday, Pakistan’s National Assembly approved a controversial amendment to its cybercrime laws, known as the “Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025” (Peca), despite strong protests and walkouts by journalists and members of the opposition, including the PTI.

The bill introduces stricter rules for online content, raising concerns about freedom of speech and press freedom. Journalists and activists have criticized the amendments as an attack on free expression.

Key Amendments in the Peca Bill

The Peca amendment introduces a new section, 26(A), that penalizes the intentional spread of false information online. The law states that anyone who shares information they know or believe to be fake, and which causes fear, panic, or unrest, could face up to three years in prison or a fine of Rs 2 million, or both.

The bill also proposes the creation of a Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority, tasked with overseeing social media platforms. This authority will have the power to remove or block content deemed harmful to Pakistan’s ideology, inciting unrest, or spreading hate speech. Platforms will be required to register with the authority and comply with strict rules, including paying fees and handling complaints about offensive content.

Additionally, the amendments include measures to ban online streaming of parliamentary sessions or statements from banned organizations and require social media platforms to provide complaint systems for offensive or unlawful content.

Protests and Opposition

The amendments have faced widespread criticism. Journalists staged a walkout during the bill’s passage, calling it an attempt to suppress free speech. The Joint Action Committee (JAC), a group of journalists’ organizations, condemned the lack of consultation with media stakeholders before the bill was passed.

“The amendments aim to silence the media, especially social media, under the guise of fighting fake news,” stated the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ). Activists have labeled Peca a “black law,” warning it could be used to stifle criticism of government policies.

The Karachi Press Club (KPC) also opposed the bill, calling it a threat to freedom of expression and urging the government to withdraw it immediately. Digital rights activists criticized the vague definitions of fake news in the bill and its potential misuse to target critics.

Government’s Defense

Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, defended the amendments, stating they aim to regulate digital media, not suppress journalism. He clarified that “working journalists,” such as those registered with press clubs, would not be affected. Instead, the bill targets unregulated online platforms, child pornography, and deepfakes.

“The bill is not draconian,” said Tarar. “It provides rules for social media platforms where none existed before. Freelancers cannot disseminate unchecked information without consequences.”

Tarar also mentioned the establishment of the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency and the Digital Rights Protection Authority to monitor online platforms and prevent misuse. He invited journalists’ groups to discuss the bill further.

Public Concerns

Digital rights activists and journalists argue that the amendments grant broad powers to authorities, risking misuse. Nighat Dad, a human rights lawyer, noted that stakeholders were excluded from the drafting process. Activist Usama Khilji criticized the bill’s chilling effect on free speech, calling it a step toward censorship.

Critics have urged the government to consult with all stakeholders, including media organizations and civil society, before implementing such laws. For now, however, the passage of the Peca amendments has deepened concerns over media freedom and access to information in Pakistan.