“Milanović Secures Landslide Re-Election: Croatia’s President Stands Firm Against EU and NATO Policies”

Croatia’s opposition-backed president, Zoran Milanović, has decisively won re-election, securing nearly 74% of the vote in a runoff election on Sunday. His rival, Dragan Primorac, a candidate from the ruling conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), garnered just 26%. The results, confirmed by the state election authorities after counting over 70% of the ballots, highlight Milanović’s overwhelming popularity and set the stage for his second five-year term.

Milanović, 58, is known for his combative communication style and staunch criticism of the European Union (EU) and NATO, distinguishing him as a polarizing figure in Croatian and European politics. Often compared to former U.S. President Donald Trump for his confrontational rhetoric, Milanović has built his reputation as a critic of Western military support for Ukraine and what he sees as the EU’s undemocratic practices.

Speaking to supporters on Sunday, Milanović lambasted Brussels for being “run by unelected officials” and fostering a culture of “mental violence” against dissenting views. “That’s not the modern Europe I want to live and work in,” he declared. Milanović pledged to challenge these issues, emphasizing his commitment to reshaping EU policies as much as possible within his role as president of a smaller nation.

Pre-election polls had predicted Milanović’s victory but underestimated the extent of his triumph. The president not only expanded his support base but also delivered a resounding defeat to Primorac, who underperformed expectations by a significant margin.

This victory cements Milanović’s place in Croatian political history as the third president to win re-election, following in the footsteps of Franjo Tuđman and Stjepan Mesić. Despite the largely ceremonial nature of Croatia’s presidency, Milanović wields significant influence as the supreme military commander and an authoritative political voice.

The election outcome also renews tensions between Milanović and Croatia’s powerful Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, whose administration has often clashed with the president on key policies. Milanović’s first term was marked by frequent public disputes with Plenković, a dynamic likely to continue in his second term.

Milanović’s re-election reflects a strong mandate for his vision of Croatia’s role on the global stage and underscores his influence as a central figure in the nation’s political landscape. The country now awaits how his leadership will further shape Croatia’s domestic and international policies over the next five years.