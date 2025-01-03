Man arrested after killing three in Rotterdam shooting spree

Police arrested the suspect with a weapon, ending a two-week period of terror for Rotterdam residents.

Dutch police arrested a 24-year-old man on Friday in connection with a shooting spree that left three people dead in Rotterdam, marking an end to a two-week period of terror for local residents.

The suspect, who was found with a weapon at the scene, is being held in custody as authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the killings, which appear to be random.

The shootings, which began on December 21, have shocked the community in Rotterdam, a city typically not associated with the type of armed violence often linked to organized crime groups in the Netherlands.

The killings have been headline news, with the public deeply concerned by the seemingly random nature of the attacks.

Rotterdam’s Chief Prosecutor, Hugo Hillenaar, described the situation as a “nightmare” for the city’s residents and professionals involved in the investigation. “Someone was freely wandering around shooting random victims,” he said.

The killing spree started on December 21 when a 63-year-old man was shot in the head and later succumbed to his injuries.

A week later, on December 28, a 58-year-old man was shot in a similar manner in the same neighborhood. On January 2, an 81-year-old man was fatally shot, marking the third victim in just over a week.

Police quickly connected the first two murders but were unable to prevent the third. Rotterdam Police Chief Fred Westerbeke confirmed that the suspect was questioned in a store on the evening of January 2 but was not identified at the time due to the unclear nature of the CCTV footage.

However, a later photograph and identification details led authorities to arrest the man just before midnight on Thursday.

The suspect, born on the Caribbean island of Curacao and raised in the Netherlands, was known to police for minor offenses committed during his youth, including shoplifting. Authorities have found no connection between the victims and are assuming they were selected at random.

The arrest brought a sense of relief to the city, with Rotterdam Mayor Carola Schouten expressing her gratitude. “This has put an end to a terrifying situation,” she said. “I sincerely hope, and I also assume, that we can support each other in this sorrow.”__Tribune.com