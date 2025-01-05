Kashmiris worldwide commemorating Right to Self-Determination Day

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to supporting Kashmir and its people as Kashmiris worldwide mark the day dedicated to their inalienable right to self-determination, as upheld in United Nations Security Council resolutions.

On January 5, 1949, the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) adopted the historic resolution that guarantees a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable the Kashmiri people to realise their inalienable right to self-determination.

Both leaders called for global action to uphold international law and support the Kashmiri people’s legitimate aspirations.

President Zardari in his message on the ocassion condemned India’s decades-long denial of this right and the systemic brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), particularly since the unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, aimed at altering the region’s demographic and political fabric.

President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan will continue to extend its full political, diplomatic and moral support to the valiant Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination and freedom from India’s illegal occupation.

“Today, Kashmiris around the world are observing the 76th anniversary of the UN resolution, providing that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices,” he said.

The president went on to say that India has been denying this right to the people of the disputed valley for over seven decades and subjecting them to oppression, violence, and systemic brutalities.

“Since 5 August 2019, it has been taking steps, aimed at altering the demographic and political fabric of IIOJK, to turn Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their homeland. Despite this, the spirit of the Kashmiri people remains unbroken and their struggle for freedom cannot be suppressed.”

He said the UN General Assembly annually adopts a resolution on “Universal Realisation of the Right of the People to Self-Determination” that draws international attention towards the plight and rights of people living under situations of forced occupation.

The international community, especially the United Nations, is responsible for fulfilling this promise and supporting the people of IIOJK in exercising their inalienable right to self-determination, he said.

“On this occasion, I call upon the international community to stop India from committing brutalities and human rights violations in IIOJK,” he concluded.

Prime Minister Shebaz also voiced similar concerns, underscoring the urgency for the international community, including the UN, to fulfill its promises, ensure the cessation of human rights violations, and facilitate a free and impartial plebiscite.

“Right to self-determination is a core principle of the UN Charter, as well as of international law. Every year, the UN General Assembly adopts a resolution that advocates the legal right of people to decide their own destiny. It expresses unequivocal support for the realisation of the right to self-determination for peoples under foreign occupation. Regrettably, the Kashmiri people have not been able to exercise this inalienable right for over seven decades,” he said.

PM Shehbaz condemned India’s continued steps to consolidate its occupation of the IIOJK, undermining the internationally recognised disputed nature of this territory.

“Through a series of illegal and unilateral actions taken since 5 August 2019, India is trying to alter the demographic and political structure of the disputed territory, aimed at transforming the majority Kashmiri people into a disempowered minority community, in their own homeland.”

He also slammed the neighbouring country for subjecting the Kashmiri people to wide-ranging gross, systematic human rights violations, while crushing the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for self-determination and freedom.

Events held to mark the day on both sides of LoC

As Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control observe Right to Self-Determination Day, vowing to continue their struggle for their internationally recognised inalienable right, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for rallies, seminars, and conferences worldwide.

These events aim to remind the United Nations of its obligation to implement relevant resolutions, resolve the Kashmir dispute, and end the suffering of Kashmiris enduring Indian oppression and brutalities.

Meanwhile, in the IIOJK, posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas of the held territory urging the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute in harmony with its resolution passed on January 5, 1949.

They underscore that the day serves as a reminder to the global community of their responsibility towards the Kashmiri people.

Some posters feature Pakistan’s army chief, General Asim Munir, and express Kashmiris’ trust in the statement on Kashmir by DG ISPR.

The posters also highlight the importance of self-determination as a vital component of human dignity and freedom, as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Human Rights covenants.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a special session of the AJK Legislative Assembly will be held today.

The members of the legislature will draw the attention of the international community towards its obligations on Kashmir and gross human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In Muzaffarabad, Pasban-e-Hurriyat and other Hurriyat organisations have arranged rallies at Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani Chowk.

The participants of the rallies will also march towards the UN Observer Mission Office in Muzaffarabad.