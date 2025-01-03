Kashmir: Restoration of Article 370, not Statehood, is the real fight: NC MP Aga Ruhullah ‘Ready to protest on Delhi with at least 100 MPs’

Srinagar, Jan 02 (KINS): National Conference (NC) leader and Member Parliament from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhulla Mehdi, stated that the fight for Jammu & Kashmir must center on the restoration of Article 370 rather than settling for statehood, which he described as a “hollow promise.”

In a statement on the social media platform X, Ruhulla as per news gathering agency KINS reiterated his commitment to the cause, saying, “After 2019, my stance has been clear. Our fight must focus on reclaiming Article 370 and the dignity it symbolizes for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.”

Calling for collective action, Ruhulla expressed his readiness to join a protest in Delhi with significant support. “I am prepared to participate and will strive to gather support from at least 100 MPs. Let those advocating statehood take the lead in organizing such a demonstration. January, the month when India’s Constitution was adopted, would be the ideal time,” he said.

He described the abrogation of Article 370 as a deliberate act of humiliation and a calculated effort to undermine J&K’s identity and autonomy. “The abrogation was a political statement aimed at erasing our sacrifices and dictating our future. Settling for mere statehood would mean surrendering our honor and identity,” Ruhulla asserted.

Reaffirming his commitment to the restoration of J&K’s special status, Ruhulla called for unity and persistence in the struggle. “Our voices must first rise for our honor, identity, and autonomy. The tree remembers,” he said._ Kashmirindepth.com