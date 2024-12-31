Kashmir: Former Gilgit-Baltistan CM Khalid Khurshid Sentenced to 34 Years Amid Legal Turmoil

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Gilgit has sentenced former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison in a hate speech case. While Pakistan’s legal system caps life imprisonment at 24 years, the court delivered the verdict by consolidating penalties under multiple sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The ATC, presided over by Judge Rahmat Shah, also imposed a fine of Rs 600,000 and directed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to block Khurshid’s national identity card (CNIC). The charges stem from a speech made during a PTI gathering on May 26, 2024, at Ittehad Chowk, where Khurshid allegedly issued threats against security agencies, the GB chief secretary, and the chief election commissioner.

Khurshid has faced mounting legal challenges in recent years. In April 2024, he was issued a bailable arrest warrant in a separate case involving allegations of using a fraudulent law degree to secure a lawyer’s license. The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court disqualified him in July 2023, ruling that his degree from the University of London was unverifiable and fictitious, following an inquiry by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Serving as GB’s Chief Minister from December 2020 to July 2023, Khurshid was a close ally of PTI chairman Imran Khan. His tenure was marred by controversy, including accusations of involvement in PTI protests at D-Chowk in Islamabad in October 2022.

The latest ruling highlights Khurshid’s precarious legal position, as authorities prepare to enforce the ATC’s decision by arresting him and transferring him to jail. Despite these developments, Khurshid remains a fugitive, evading court proceedings.

The sentencing underscores Pakistan’s escalating legal action against political figures and emphasizes accountability under its anti-terrorism framework. However, the case also raises questions about the enforceability of sentences exceeding the legal maximum of 24 years.