Kashmir: CM Omar Abdullah urges (Indian) PM Modi to fulfill promise of statehood restoration

Sonamarg, Jan 13: Jammu and chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that he is hopeful that the Prime Minister will fulfill his promise of statehood to J&K.

In his inaugural speech at a public gathering at Sonamarg during the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel here the Chief Minister said, “My heart says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi who have fulfilled his two promises made during his last visit to Srinagar including conducting assembly elections and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wanted to end ‘Dilli ki duri’; as well as ‘Dil ki duri’; with Jammu and Kashmir, which is evident from his frequent visits to J&K and inaugurating development projects, however I want to remind the PM about his promise of announcing statehood for J&K, adding that my heart says the promise will be fulfilled soon by the prime minister,” Omar said.

Earlier Omar Abdullah paid tributes to those seven workers who were killed in an attack on Z-Morh last year.

“Unfortunately for the last 35 years, the people in J&K have sacrificed their lives for the progress of this nation. I belong to the party which has sacrificed a lot for this nation,” he said.

He added that presence of PM Modi in this project is a clear message to those who don’t want J&K to prosper and develop. “Such elements won’t get succeed, and will have to face the defeat from here,” Omar said.__GK News