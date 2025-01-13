Kashmir: Chaotic Politics and Symbolic Leadership in Azad Jammu & Kashmir; A Crisis of Governance and Accountability

By Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), the offices of the President and Prime Minister often seem to be little more than symbolic roles, bereft of genuine authority. Yet, even within this framework of nominal governance, the region’s political landscape is rife with chaos, corruption, and allegations of nepotism. The repetitive cycle of no-confidence motions and political maneuvering reveals a governance system in disarray, where the same legislative assembly ousts one prime minister only to reinstate them months later, despite serious allegations of corruption. Behind the scenes, the real power appears to rest elsewhere, with voting dictated by invisible hands.

AJK’s political fate has long mirrored the ruling party in Islamabad. Historically, the Muslim Conference served as the local counterpart of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML). During military regimes like that of General Musharraf, this dynamic shifted, and new political factions such as PML-N emerged, sidelining traditional players like the Muslim Conference, now reduced to a shadow of its former self. Similarly, the rise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad brought its echo to AJK, where a PTI chapter was hastily established and swept into power, only to face fragmentation and upheaval after Imran Khan’s government fell.

The AJK Legislative Assembly comprises 53 seats, with proposals for four more under consideration. These include 33 directly elected seats in AJK, 12 for Kashmiri refugees residing in Pakistan, and reserved seats for women, technocrats, and clerics. The refugee seats, in particular, are typically awarded to the party in power in Islamabad, reinforcing a pattern of centralized influence. Reserved seats are often doled out to handpicked candidates, regardless of their controversial pasts, and nearly every assembly member finds themselves rewarded with a ministerial portfolio, diluting any sense of accountability.

The Curious Case of Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq

Current Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq is a rare figure in AJK’s political narrative. Following the ousting of PTI premiers Qayyum Niazi and Tanveer Ilyas, he managed to secure unanimous support from across the fractured political spectrum—including PTI factions, PML-N, PPP, and others. Yet, his tenure has not been without controversy. With whispers of another no-confidence motion on the horizon, it appears that power plays and backroom deals continue to dominate AJK’s political stage. Some critics argue that this volatility is part of a broader strategy to breathe new life into old political entities, such as the nearly defunct Muslim Conference.

Meanwhile, AJK’s legislative assembly, despite its grandiose title, is little more than a ceremonial body. True legislative authority remains absent, and political parties are routinely created or dismantled based on the whims of Islamabad.

Governance in Decay

AJK’s infrastructure paints a grim picture of neglect. Decaying roads, dilapidated hospitals, and failing schools stand as stark reminders of a system that has repeatedly failed its people. Despite annual development budgets worth billions, there is little to show for it on the ground. Instead, basic facilities like bridges, parks, and water schemes are often built through community donations—a damning indictment of the state’s inability to deliver. Alarmingly, some of these community-funded projects are found to have been double-billed to the government’s development budget.

Public services fare no better. Hospitals are ill-equipped, lacking basic medicines, and education is in shambles, producing graduates who struggle with fundamental skills. Unemployment, corruption, nepotism, and the unchecked rise of extremism further erode public trust.

Jihad, Extremism, and the Manipulation of Religion

In recent months, slogans of “Al-Jihad, Al-Jihad” have echoed through AJK, sparking debate and alarm. While some interpret this as a renewed call to arms, others see it as a political ploy to distract from governance failures. Critics question the legitimacy of such declarations from AJK’s leadership, given that the real power lies with Pakistan’s federal bureaucracy. Key positions in AJK—such as the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, and Auditor General—are occupied by Pakistani officials, ensuring that local leaders operate within tightly controlled parameters.

The recurring use of religion as a political tool has further polarized society. Extremist activities in the region have drawn international scrutiny, with fears that global powers might intervene under the pretext of counterterrorism. Meanwhile, questions linger about the role of elite leaders and their families, who often live privileged lives far removed from the consequences of the conflicts they perpetuate. The children of militant leaders and military officials rarely, if ever, find themselves on the frontlines.

The Human Cost of Division

Since the 1947 partition, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control have borne the brunt of political and military strife. They face travel restrictions, separated from loved ones for decades. While India and Pakistan maintain cordial trade and cultural exchanges at international borders like Wagah, Kashmir remains a battleground of perpetual suffering.

The glorification of jihad and the propagation of extremist ideologies have tainted the region’s once-celebrated legacy of Sufi tolerance and hospitality. Yet, most Kashmiris continue to believe in peace and humanity, yearning for a future where borders dissolve and families reunite.

A Call for Accountability

AJK’s political, social, and economic stagnation is not inevitable—it is the product of a corrupt system and self-serving leadership. Rather than relying on charity to fill gaps left by an absentee state, the people of AJK must demand transparency and accountability. Where has the development budget gone? Why are public services in such disrepair?

The international community must also take note of the exploitation of religion for political gain. This dangerous game risks igniting further conflict in an already volatile region. The focus must shift toward fostering dialogue, economic cooperation, and human development across the subcontinent.

Conclusion: The Road Ahead

AJK’s future cannot be built on slogans, symbolic leadership, and manipulation. It requires structural reforms, empowerment of local governance, and an end to the cynical use of religion as a political weapon. The region’s youth, in particular, must be shielded from extremism and given opportunities to thrive in a peaceful and progressive society. For this to happen, both India and Pakistan must move beyond their historical enmity and prioritize the well-being of the Kashmiri people.



Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan is spokesperson of UKPNP