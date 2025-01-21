Justice Delayed, Injustice Perpetuated: The Unending Cycle Of Violence Against Minorities In Pakistan

The delayed justice system in Pakistan perpetuates violence against minorities, as seen in cases like Nazir Masih’s murder and Jaranwala. Urgent reforms are needed to break this cycle of systemic injustice.

Anee Muskan

Classical criminology emerged with an impactful emphasis on rational behavior. The rationality of humans intertwined with criminal behavior became the most definitive opinion in the 18th century. However, the limelight within classical criminology turned towards the ability to deter crime through punishments. Cesare Beccaria introduced the criteria for punishment as swift, certain and severe. Although the idea that “punishment fits the crime” is frowned upon to some extent, it remains a viable solution to deter crime in our society.

In Pakistan, however, the idea of prompt justice seems distant, contributing to an ongoing cycle of violence, particularly against minorities. The delay in justice is precisely why justice is denied in Pakistan. The tragedy in Sargodha earlier this year highlighted Pakistan’s recurring failure to uphold justice, especially for vulnerable communities. This incident in Sargodha echoed as a grim symphony within the hymns of our so-called Islamic Republic of Pakistan. However, this atrocity was not an isolated incident but a recurring nightmare, underscoring the deep-seated issues within our society. It’s a pattern we’ve become all too familiar with—a grim dance of violence and indifference that has become disturbingly normal to us.

Perhaps the pattern of disregard witnessed in the case of the murder of Nazir Masih, falsely accused of blasphemy, only sowed the seeds of hostility within the vulnerable community and emboldened others to perpetuate this cycle of violence. This never-ending cycle of violence is deeply rooted in our inability to deter crime through punishment. The significant delay in justice paints the tapestry of future events of violence against minorities. This alarming need to deter crime through punishment in our society is somehow witnessed in the number of notified cases of extrajudicial punishments related to blasphemy this year.

This cycle of violence that once burned brighter within the shades of white now reverberates smoothly within the shades of green as well. This is something that we witnessed in the case of Muhammad Ismail, Dr Shah Nawaz and Muhammad Ali. In the case of the murder of Nazir Masih, the Christian community of Pakistan mourned the loss of an innocent one, while the entire nation stayed silent. Our vigilant CM Punjab was absent in this incident. In fact, she was not just absent, she barely shared words of condemnation. Perhaps she was so busy applauding the police on their performance that she forgot even to address the community that was mourning the loss of an innocent man.



The choice of executing minorities in the name of religion is a rational choice, and there is a significant amount of pleasure intertwined with the commitment to this crime

A familiar pattern is witnessed in our Prime Minister, who had enough time to acknowledge atrocities taking place in Gaza but barely had words to address the atrocities happening in Pakistan. It is a shame how this is the exact pattern of disregard is seen in almost all cases when it comes to the violence against minorities in Pakistan. Ironically, not even a single authoritative official in Pakistan condemned this incident. Now, a question arises: was this not a condemnable incident, or was this something that has become normal for us? Or will this incident sabotage the political alliances of certain officials?

Earlier this year, a woman was attacked in Ichra Bazar, Lahore, for wearing something that had Arabic inscriptions. The entire nation not only condemned that incident but also tried their level best to subjugate the very evil that was sprouting as a new shadow in our nation. Unfortunately, this very nation remained silent about the murder of an innocent man who was accused of committing the crime of blasphemy. What changed exactly in the second case? Or is our standard of humanity and injustice dictated by those in power? Perhaps the life of someone from a minority community means absolutely nothing here. Christians are merely considered “chorhas,” dispensable and disregarded, as proclaimed by one of the leaders from TLP.

The murder of a man in Sargodha isn’t just another incident; it is a stark reminder of our collective failure. And here is the tragic truth: even if another life is taken tomorrow, it will be justified with the same callousness: “Just another chorha.” This isn’t just a sick mentality; it is a damning reality check for all of us. What we have failed to acknowledge and comprehend over the years is that our judicial system is a paragon of bias, particularly against minorities. We excel in one thing: ensuring that justice is anything but blind.

When it comes to delivering punishments to the culprits, we have perfected the art of leniency, acting as a catalyst for future offenses. The lack of standardised and exemplary punishments has been a hallmark since the dawn of our judicial inefficiency. This vicious cycle of injustice began, or rather, was first officially documented, in 1992. The lack of punishment has been the root cause of this vicious cycle. The choice of murdering minorities in the name of religion is a rational choice, and there is a significant amount of pleasure intertwined with the commitment of this crime. Unfortunately, there is no punishment linked to this crime that might deter the future occurrence of such crimes.

As Christians in Pakistan, we are exhausted by this relentless pattern of violence and are begging our authorities for a chance at justice

Our political alliances with certain parties, like the TLP in the notorious case of Nazir Masih, further underscore the systemic bias. These alliances ensure that the scales of justice are tipped in favor of those who can shout the loudest, rather than those who seek genuine justice. The failure of our authorities to conduct proper investigations and follow procedures that generate concrete evidence is not a bug in the system; it is a feature. It is a well-oiled machine designed to perpetuate injustice, especially against those who lack political clout.

The incident of Jaranwala that took place merely 14 months ago was a portrayal of a tapestry woven with the threads of terror and violence in 1997 in Shanti Nagar. The same tapestry was painted with the blood of minorities from the incident of Gojra 2009, Shahbaz Bhatti, the couple from Kot Radha Kishan, Bishop John Joseph, the lynching of Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot, and then the ashes of Joseph Colony. It is a tapestry adorned with the familiar pattern of violence with no repercussions at all.

Let’s not dig deep and talk about the incident that took place in Jaranwala. Owing to the reports issued by our authorities, it is easy not to delve too deeply into the details of the Jaranwala incident. The investigative reports had no reference to the ammunition and weapons used. They did not identify the source of the chemicals used by the mob to burn down five Christian settlements in Jaranwala. This chemical corroded metals and had a strong stench that burned nostrils and affected throats. There was no mention of the families who were robbed, nor was there any evidence explaining how local citizens acquired such lethal weapons in such abundance.

In simple terms, the entire report was useless and lacked basic evidence. If a foreign force is to be blamed for a specific incident of violence, it should be proven, and those responsible should be held accountable for their actions, as it is a crime against the sovereignty of the nation.

As Christians in Pakistan, we are exhausted by this relentless pattern of violence and are begging our authorities for a chance at justice. The judiciary must take notice of this brutal and never-ending cycle of violence. This cycle has persisted for years because our system has failed to set a precedent. Perhaps this case will be the foundation for such a precedent, or it will be just another addition to our long list of disappointments—a reflection of our dashed hopes and unfulfilled expectations, much like Jaranwala. For justice delayed is not justice denied but also an excuse for future events.__Courtesy The Friday Times