Israeli Ban on UNRWA Jeopardizes Peace in Gaza, Warns UN Official

According to Al Jazeera News: The head of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has expressed serious concern over Israel’s planned ban on the agency’s operations. The decision, he warned, is “harming the lives and future of Palestinians” and threatens to undermine the fragile Gaza ceasefire by “jeopardizing any prospect for peace and security.”

Since the announcement, more than 300,000 displaced Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza, despite the widespread destruction and lack of basic amenities. Many families are now living in makeshift shelters amid the ruins of their former homes, starting their lives anew “from scratch,” according to reports from Al Jazeera.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains dire, with the United Nations describing the situation as overwhelming. UN special rapporteurs and independent experts have also condemned Israel’s escalating repression of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, warning of continued violence “with no end in sight.”

Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has resulted in over 47,354 Palestinian fatalities and more than 111,563 injuries. On the same day, Hamas-led attacks in Israel claimed at least 1,139 lives, with over 200 individuals taken hostage.

As international calls for peace grow louder, the situation remains highly volatile, with humanitarian and diplomatic efforts struggling to find a sustainable resolution.