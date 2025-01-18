India to Hold Talks with Punjab Farmers Amid Intensifying Protests

Chandigarh – The Indian government has announced a crucial meeting with Punjab’s protesting farmers on February 14 in Chandigarh, aiming to address their longstanding demands. This decision follows a prolonged hunger strike by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered its 54th day on Saturday.

A delegation led by Union Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan met with Dallewal and representatives from Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha at the Khanauri protest site. Acknowledging Dallewal’s deteriorating health, the officials urged him to accept medical assistance and participate in the upcoming talks.

“Considering his critical condition, a high-level delegation was dispatched to inquire about his health and discuss possible resolutions,” Ranjan stated, emphasizing the Centre’s intent to find common ground.

Farmers have been protesting at Khanauri and Shambhu border points since February last year, demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) and other reforms. Despite prior discussions with central ministers in February 2022, the talks remained inconclusive.

Dallewal, convener of the SKM (Non-Political), has steadfastly refused medical aid during his strike, resulting in significant weight loss and further health decline. As of Saturday, 10 more farmers joined the fast-unto-death, bringing the total number of hunger strikers to 121.

The Centre’s outreach, amidst mounting pressure and intensifying protests, is viewed as a pivotal moment in addressing farmers’ grievances. Whether this engagement will yield tangible outcomes remains uncertain.